Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Electric airplane prototype takes first flight in Washington

A start-up has built a small, all-electric airplane powered by Tesla-style batteries

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state.

The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane.

The plane, built by startup Eviation, was built to carry nine passengers and up two pilots. It took off from Moses Lake, Washington, at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, and landed eight minutes later.

RETIRED NURSE SAVES BABY WHO STOPPED BREATHING ON FLIGHT TO ORLANDO

An electric airplane, built by startup Eviation, took its first flight in Moses Lake, Washington, on Sept. 27, 2022. Pictured: "Alice" electric aircraft made by Eviation Aircraft Ltd., sits on display during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget in Paris, France, on June 18, 2019. 

An electric airplane, built by startup Eviation, took its first flight in Moses Lake, Washington, on Sept. 27, 2022. Pictured: "Alice" electric aircraft made by Eviation Aircraft Ltd., sits on display during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget in Paris, France, on June 18, 2019.  (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

An electric airplane, built by startup Eviation, took its first flight in Moses Lake, Washington, on Sept. 27, 2022. 

An electric airplane, built by startup Eviation, took its first flight in Moses Lake, Washington, on Sept. 27, 2022. 

TWITTER HAS FUN WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FOR GIVING UKULELES TO HAWAII-BOUND PASSENGERS: 'WHY THE HAGUE EXISTS'

The company's goal is to show such electric planes are viable as commuter aircraft flying at an altitude of about 15,000 feet.

The plane, designed by engineers in Washington state and Israel, is powered by 21,500 small Tesla-style battery cells.