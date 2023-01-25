Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Elderly Vermont woman found dead outside of her home, appears to have died after falling

VT police say the cause of the woman's death is not considered suspicious

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 76-year-old woman who was found dead outside her Rupert home appears to have died of exposure after falling, Vermont State Police said.

The death of the woman, who was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 21 is not considered suspicious, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of her family.

NEW ENGLAND HIT BY LATEST WINTER STORM

An elderly woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont. The woman appears to ho have died of exposure following a fall.

An elderly woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont. The woman appears to ho have died of exposure following a fall.

The body of the victim was taken to the office of the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is ongoing.