Elderly Arizona man dies after numerous bee stings, cardiac arrest at home

An 83-year-old Arizona man has died after authorities say bees swarmed and stung him at his home, authorities said.

First responders received a medical call on Wednesday in Peoria and found the man in full cardiac arrest after suffering numerous bee stings, FOX10 Phoenix reported, citing police.

"Family members and Peoria Fire Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful as an 83-year-old male passed away from this tragic bee attack," a Peoria police statement read, in part.

No information about the man’s identity or what type of bees attacked him was immediately released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Aaron Lorti, the owner of AZ Bee Kings, told FOX10 Phoenix in May that bees around the Phoenix area are known as "killer bees."

"What that means is they are very, very aggressive, very territorial, and if you mess with them, they will try to kill you," Lorti said at the time.

That same month, a mother was stung more than 75 times while protecting her two children when bees swarmed them during a family photo shoot in Arizona’s Buckeye Valley.

Experts say that in the event of a bee attack, getting inside to a safe place is key.

Officials advise running in a straight line, covering your face and getting to shelter. They say never get into water and do not fight the bees.