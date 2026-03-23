Newsom’s wife says evangelicals are ‘pulling us back as a country’ in resurfaced clip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A resurfaced interview with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is drawing attention online after she said that evangelicals are "pulling us back as a country."

In a 2022 interview with journalist Elex Michaelson when he was working at a local Los Angeles station, Siebel Newsom discussed her documentary, "Fair Play." It was inspired by Eve Rodsky's book of the same name, which examines gender roles in the home.

Siebel Newsom also discussed "redefining what pro-life is really about."

GOV NEWSOM AGREES WITH SHAPIRO THAT TRANS ISSUE IS 'BARRIER' FOR PEOPLE TO SUPPORT DEMOCRATIC PARTY

"I appreciate that so many people, so many progressives, are leaning into redefining what pro-life is really about, and that's what we're doing in California," Siebel Newsom said. "You know, pro-life is about prenatal care and universal preschool and universal after-school and universal healthcare and taking care of foster kids and feeding, you know, universal meals and childcare. Like, that's pro-life. It's not conception."

She then criticized what she described as people on the "far right," saying that they are "pulling us back as a country."

"They’re living in this silo, this evangelical, conservative silo that, ultimately, is just pulling us back as a country to a time and a place where we don't deserve to be, and we're not going to be," Siebel Newsom said. "Because honestly, young women and fathers of daughters are awake now, and they're woke, and they're not going to let us go back."

She also said she has "so much hope because of that, and obviously California has a huge responsibility to lead."

NEWSOM PUSHES THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY TO BE 'MORE CULTURALLY NORMAL' IF THEY WANT TO WIN

Siebel Newsom also drew attention last month after criticizing reporters during an event tied to a bill her husband signed into law providing funding for Planned Parenthood.

"We just find it incredulous [sic] that we have Planned Parenthood here, and women are 51% of the population," she said. "And the majority of the questions — all of these questions — have really been about other issues. So, it's just fascinating."

"You have the incredible Women's Caucus and all these allies, and you're not asking about it. And this happens over and over and over and over again," she said. "You wonder why we have such a horrific war on women in this country and that these guys are getting away with it. Because you don't seem to care."

‘THE DAILY SHOW’ ROASTS GAVIN NEWSOM ON HOMELESSNESS, HIGH-SPEED RAIL IN SATIRICAL ‘LEADING MAN’ VIDEO

Then Siebel Newsom added, "So, I just offer that with love. Ask about what we're here for today, don't you think?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Siebel Newsom and representatives for Siebel Newsom for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP