Zelenskyy says Ukraine has evidence Russia is aiding Iran with intelligence

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country has been fighting a war against Russia for years, said Kyiv has evidence that Moscow is supplying Iran with intelligence support.

"Report by Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko. First, we have irrefutable evidence that the Russians continue to provide intelligence to the Iranian regime. Russia is using its own signals intelligence and electronic intelligence capabilities, as well as part of the data obtained through cooperation with partners in the Middle East," part of a post on Zelenskyy's X account notes.

"There is growing evidence that the Russians continue to provide the Iranian regime with intelligence support," Zelenskyy noted in part of another post. "By helping the Iranian regime stay afloat and strike more accurately, Russia is effectively prolonging the war. There must be a response."

UKRAINE PEACE TALKS ON ‘SITUATIONAL PAUSE’ AS MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT INTENSIFIES: KREMLIN

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran over three weeks ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated in a Monday Truth Social post that the U.S. is engaging in talks with Iran.

TRUMP'S IRAN STRATEGY SHOWCASES ‘DOCTRINE OF UNPREDICTABILITY’ AMID STRIKE THREATS AND SUDDEN PAUSE

In the all-caps post on Monday morning, the president said in the last two days the U.S. and Iran had engaged in discussions about resolving the conflict. He said the talks would continue during the week and that he had ordered the War Department to postpone attacks against energy infrastructure in Iran for five days.

Iran's Foreign Ministry denied that it is engaging in discussions with America, according to state media, indicating there was "no dialogue" with Tehran and D.C., the Wall Street Journal has reported.

"Yes, there are initiatives from regional countries to reduce tensions, and our response to all of them is clear: we are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington," the ministry indicated, according to state broadcaster IRIB, the Journal reported.

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U.S. Central Command noted in a Monday post on X that "U.S. forces continue to aggressively strike Iranian military targets with precision munitions."

The post included video footage of the strikes.