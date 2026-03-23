Carville unloads on Maher, tells him to ‘get your head out of Bari Weiss’s a--’ in heated Trump rant

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Democratic strategist James Carville criticized President Donald Trump and comedian Bill Maher during a recent episode of the "Politics War Room" podcast, where he responded to Trump's remarks about former FBI Director Robert Mueller and pushed back on Maher's comments about "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"Do me a favor, Bill. Try to get your head out of Bari Weiss’s a--," Carville said, addressing Maher directly during the segment.

Carville's remarks came after Maher criticized him as acting like a "crazy old man" with "Trump Derangement Syndrome," arguing that Carville represents a small segment of political media disconnected from everyday Americans.

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Carville pushed back on that characterization, summarizing Maher's critique before responding.

"The argument is basically myself and people like me are crazy... we're just blind rage, crazy, we can't stand Trump," Carville said.

He followed up by embracing the labels, calling himself and those like-minded crazy.

"I’m going to agree with you. I’m crazy… a lot of people like me, we’re crazy," Carville said.

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Carville described his reaction to the current political climate, claiming he and like-minded people wake up early, in a rage, over the state of the country.

"We wake up at 2 o’clock in the morning, throwing s--- against the wall. I can’t believe this motherf----- is the President of the United States," Carville said.

"Maybe our craziness is evidence of our sanity," he added.

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Carville also pointed to Trump's response to Mueller's death, noting Trump reacted by saying he was "glad," and questioned whether that should change how critics view the situation.

"Robert Mueller dies and Trump says, ‘I’m glad,'" Carville said. "Will you be stuck with being insane about this?"

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Carville closed by reiterating his message to critics, saying they can "mock us" and "make fun of us," but his position remains unchanged.

"We’re not going to change… we’re not going to back off, not one iota," Carville noted.

"James Carville is a stone-cold loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain," White House spokesperson, Davis Ingle, told Fox News Digital.

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