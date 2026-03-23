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Carville unloads on Maher, tells him to ‘get your head out of Bari Weiss’s a--’ in heated Trump rant

Veteran Democratic strategist delivers profanity-laced rebuke of Bill Maher on Politicon podcast

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Carville delivers expletive-filled response on Politicon podcast, says critics fail to grasp the stakes of Trump’s presidency Video

Carville delivers expletive-filled response on Politicon podcast, says critics fail to grasp the stakes of Trump’s presidency

James Carville fires back at Bill Maher and reacts to Trump’s comments on Robert Mueller, delivering a blunt and profanity-laced defense of his views on the current political climate.

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Democratic strategist James Carville criticized President Donald Trump and comedian Bill Maher during a recent episode of the "Politics War Room" podcast, where he responded to Trump's remarks about former FBI Director Robert Mueller and pushed back on Maher's comments about "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"Do me a favor, Bill. Try to get your head out of Bari Weiss’s a--," Carville said, addressing Maher directly during the segment.

Carville's remarks came after Maher criticized him as acting like a "crazy old man" with "Trump Derangement Syndrome," arguing that Carville represents a small segment of political media disconnected from everyday Americans.

CARVILLE PREDICTS TRUMP WILL LEAVE OFFICE NEXT YEAR OUT OF FRUSTRATION AFTER MIDTERMS

Carville, Trump

James Carville at the Politicon Convention on Oct. 26, 2019.  Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House on March 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Carville pushed back on that characterization, summarizing Maher's critique before responding.

"The argument is basically myself and people like me are crazy... we're just blind rage, crazy, we can't stand Trump," Carville said.

He followed up by embracing the labels, calling himself and those like-minded crazy.

"I’m going to agree with you. I’m crazy… a lot of people like me, we’re crazy," Carville said.

JAMES CARVILLE TELLS STEPHEN A SMITH DEMOCRATS 'DO NOT KNOW HOW TO TALK TO YOUNG MEN'

Photos arranged of James Carville and Stephen A. Smith

James Carville asks Stephen A. Smith how Democrats can communicate better with young men.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Carville described his reaction to the current political climate, claiming he and like-minded people wake up early, in a rage, over the state of the country.

"We wake up at 2 o’clock in the morning, throwing s--- against the wall. I can’t believe this motherf----- is the President of the United States," Carville said.

 "Maybe our craziness is evidence of our sanity," he added.

FETTERMAN CONDEMNED BY CARVILLE FOR SUPPORTING IRAN WAR, SAYS HE'S ALWAYS ON WRONG SIDE OF ISSUES

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Democratic strategist James Carville doubled down this week after he was called out for predicting Trump’s imminent collapse in February. (AP/"Politics War Room")

Carville also pointed to Trump's response to Mueller's death, noting Trump reacted by saying he was "glad," and questioned whether that should change how critics view the situation.

"Robert Mueller dies and Trump says, ‘I’m glad,'" Carville said. "Will you be stuck with being insane about this?"

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Carville closed by reiterating his message to critics, saying they can "mock us" and "make fun of us," but his position remains unchanged.

"We’re not going to change… we’re not going to back off, not one iota," Carville noted.

"James Carville is a stone-cold loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain," White House spokesperson, Davis Ingle, told Fox News Digital.

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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