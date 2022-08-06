Driver in Los Angeles crash that killed 6 identified as nurse going 100mph: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Mercedes-Benz driver who caused a multi-car crash at a West Los Angeles intersection that left six people dead on Thursday has been identified.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) identified 37-year-old nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton.

Linton sustained moderate injuries in the collision and was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Prosecutors said they could receive the case as soon as Monday and would decide whether to file criminal charges.

According to Fox 11, Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center.

The station noted that investigators said Linton had been driving over 100 miles per hour (mph) in a 35 mph zone at around 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday.

The CHP said the Mercedes sedan ran a red light, never appearing to brake, and Officer Franco Pepi told The Associated Press that detectives are looking into whether Linton had a medical episode or was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Witnesses at the scene in the Windsor Hills area told Fox News that the collision caused a massive explosion that sounded like a bomb.

A child thrown from a vehicle landed in a gas station.

"One lady took the baby that was ejected, she was running into the store with the child, but you could tell there was no life there," Alphonso Word said.

"I think the devastating part was you heard the scream. I don’t know if it was one of the victims that was in the car burning, or what," he added.

A pregnant woman, 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, and her unborn child and infant son were reportedly killed in the crash. They were heading to a prenatal doctor's appointment, according to her sister.

AN infant was also killed and seven others were hospitalized in the crash.

Pepi said that the other victims had minor injuries and included a 33-year-old woman and six children ranging in age from 1 to 15 years old.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón wrote in a statement shared on Twitter that a prosecutor had been assigned and would work with law enforcement throughout the weekend.

"My heart goes out to the families that lost loved ones in the horrific car collision that occurred yesterday in Windsor Hills. This incredible tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout Los Angeles and the loss of so many precious lives will have a lasting impact on those that are closest to them," he said.

Fox News' Greg Norman, Andrew Mark Miller and The Associated Press contributed to this report.