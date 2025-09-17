Disney pulls Jimmy Kimmel's show after comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Disney yanks Jimmy Kimmel's show following backlash over Charlie Kirk assassination remarks

2. Relative reveals why roommate of Kirk's alleged assassin was kicked out of parents’ home

3. Law enforcement officers killed, others injured in Pennsylvania

MADE DEMANDS – Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson sought ‘gentle' surrender, feared being shot. Continue reading …

‘DANGEROUS’ – Trump announces plan to classify left-wing group as major terrorist organization. Continue reading …

VISA FRAUD – Immigration judge orders deportation of Mahmoud Khalil to Syria or Algeria. Continue reading …

PUBLIC PRESSURE – Luigi Mangione supporters push 'jury nullification' as UnitedHealthcare CEO assassination trial looms. Continue reading …

LOVE YOUR ENEMIES – Christian minister speaks on clash with 'not welcome here' Muslim mayor. Continue reading …

GOLF CLUB GUNMAN – 'This was an assassination attempt': Chilling letter offers $150K bounty on Trump. Continue reading …

EYE ON POWER – New conservative watchdog group will challenge 'woke' policies from the left. Continue reading …

HEARING MELTDOWN – Kash Patel calls ‘bulls**t’ on Swalwell in heated exchange over Epstein files. Continue reading …

DEM DISCONNECT – Manchin reveals which president made surprising admission in Oval Office. Continue reading …

'ZERO TALENT' – President Trump celebrates Kimmel's show being pulled. Continue reading …

CURTAIN CALL – 'Hacks' star's 'inflammatory' Emmy comments roasted by fellow actors. Continue reading …

NEXT QUESTION – Trump tells ABC reporter Bondi might 'go after people like you' during heated exchange. Continue reading …

HEATED CLIMATE – Al Gore warns about Trump's 'jihad' of clean energy transition. Continue reading …

JASON CHAFFETZ – I witnessed Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The danger that threatens America is clear. Continue reading …

PAUL STONE & DAVE ERICKSON – Why your parents could afford a house on one salary – but you can’t on two. Continue reading …

ROYAL RESPECT – President Trump’s long-standing admiration for the royal family goes back decades. Continue reading …

REST ASSURED – Dementia risk nearly doubles among those with common sleep disorder. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on burger bites and sporty stars. Take the quiz here …

HIDDEN ARMOR – Divers uncover 'extraordinary' 2,000-year-old military treasure tied to legendary battle. Continue reading …

DISTURBING WITNESS – Expert shares tips for protecting mental health after witnessing violence. See video …

JD VANCE – Charlie Kirk's death was the result of left-wing political radicalization. See video …

BRENDAN CARR – Something has gone seriously awry with late-night shows. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST as Eric Trump reflects on Charlie Kirk’s legacy and his family’s own experience under attack. Check it out ...



