Trump to designate antifa a 'major terrorist organization'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he will designate antifa, a left-wing activist group, as a "major terrorist organization."

Trump described the group as "A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER," in a Truth Social announcement.

The president added he will be "strongly recommending" that those funding antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.

The announcement comes just days after Trumo said he would "100%" consider the designation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated to reflect the latest details.