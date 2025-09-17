Expand / Collapse search
Trump to designate antifa a 'major terrorist organization'

Trump described antifa as 'SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Trump on designating Antifa as a domestic terror organization: 'I would do that 100%' Video

Trump on designating Antifa as a domestic terror organization: 'I would do that 100%'

President Donald Trump addresses whether he would designate Antifa as a domestic terror organization as he takes questions from reporters.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he will designate antifa, a left-wing activist group, as a "major terrorist organization."

Trump described the group as "A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER," in a Truth Social announcement.

The president added he will be "strongly recommending" that those funding antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. 

The announcement comes just days after Trumo said he would "100%" consider the designation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated to reflect the latest details.

