EXCLUSIVE: New DC watchdog aims to become 'leading voice' for conservative values, effective governance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new watchdog group aiming to hold major institutions accountable and promoting good governance says it plans to become a "leading voice" for conservative values and effective governance across the country.

The Safety and Prosperity Oversight Coalition, which launched on Wednesday, will be led by seasoned political operative Chris Zeller. The group announced its creation this week and said it will be focused on promoting transparency, integrity and efficiency across American governmental institutions and the private sector. Zeller has a long history in GOP politics, including work on numerous national campaigns and a stint as the executive director for multiple state Republican parties.

"The coalition brings together some of the nation’s top attorneys and financial investigators, leveraging their expertise to scrutinize institutional practices, expose inefficiencies, and advocate for policies that prioritize safety and prosperity for all Americans," stated a press release from the group. "Backed by a team of established professionals, the coalition is poised to become a leading voice for conservative values and effective governance."

EXCLUSIVE: HOUSE GOP REPORT ALLEGES $20B GREEN GRANTS ENRICHED BIDEN ALLIES

Per the press release, the watchdog will focus on three core pillars: "rigorous oversight of government spending, accountability for corporate and public sector misconduct, and advocacy for common-sense reforms to strengthen democratic institutions." This work will subsequently be accomplished via independent audits, legal challenges to governmental overreach brought forward by the nonprofit, and public education campaigns "to empower citizens with the facts."

A GOP strategist who was willing to speak on background said the new watchdog group is a much-needed entity to combat efforts from the left. The strategist highlighted how the new conservative watchdog will help Republicans hold corporate America's feet to the fire the same way the left did during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, or the same way they did with "woke" diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

DEPT OF ED SPENDING SOARED 749% DESPITE DOWNSIZING, NEW DOGE-INSPIRED INITIATIVE REVEALS

"The Safety and Prosperity Oversight Coalition is a response to the growing need for accountability in our institutions," Zeller added. "Americans deserve leadership that upholds integrity and delivers results. Our coalition will shine a light on waste, corruption, and mismanagement, ensuring that those in power serve the public, not themselves."

Zeller most recently spent time as a top aide for Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., which followed his stint working on Kari Lake's Arizona Senate bid in 2024. Lake ultimately lost to Democrat challenger Ruben Gallego.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zeller also worked as the campaign manager for Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., when she successfully won her 2021 bid to represent New York's 22nd Congressional District by a razor-thin margin of just over 100 votes.

Meanwhile, Zeller has spent time as the Executive Director at both the Connecticut and New Hampshire state Republican parties as well.