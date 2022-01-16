Expand / Collapse search
Detroit
Published

Detroit restaurant employee who was stabbed shoots attacker dead inside steakhouse

Prime and Proper steakhouse is located in heart of downtown Detroit

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Detroit steakhouse worker who was stabbed early Sunday fought back against his attacker, fatally shooting the knife-wielding man inside the restaurant, according to local reports.

The attack unfolded just after midnight inside the upscale Prime and Proper steakhouse on the 1100 block of Griswold Street in the heart of downtown Detroit, WDIV-TV reported, citing police. 

The worker fatally shot the 52-year-old man after being stabbed during an altercation that broke out between the two. It was unclear what circumstances led to the incident.

No arrests were immediately announced, according to the station.

The stabbing victim was in stable condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

