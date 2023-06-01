Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Detainee riot investigated at Georgia detention center; security restored after hour-long operation

GA detainee obtained guard's keys, released other inmates within the facility

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Officials are investigating after detainees at a Georgia juvenile detention center rioted earlier this week.

The Georgia State Patrol tells local news outlets that investigators believe one detainee at the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center took a guard's keys and then let out other inmates in at least part of the center during Monday's rioting.

State troopers and local police entered, bringing in police dogs to get detainees to follow orders to lay on the ground and place their hands behind their backs.

Troopers found one youth who had been stabbed in the back, while the Department of Juvenile Justice said another person had a chest contusion.

HBCUS SEE INCREASE IN DONATIONS, PARTIALLY FROM CORPORATE CONTRIBUTIONS

Georgia Fox News graphic

An investigation is starting following a juvenile justice detainees riot in a Georgia youth detention center. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Troopers and officers secured the facility in about an hour.

Juvenile justice officials are investigating.

Georgia's 19 regional youth detention centers are supposed to provide short-term supervision to youth who have been charged with offenses or youth who have been judged delinquent and are waiting for a long-term placement.