Delaware couple arrested in death of infant daughter found buried in their backyard, police say

A Delaware couple was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of their 5-month-old daughter, whose body was found buried on their property, police said.

Angel Toran, 22, and her fiancé, Ny'Jier Murphy, 24, of Magnolia, are charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect and first-degree conspiracy, police said. Murphy is facing an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Delaware State Police responded to the couple’s home in the 400 block of Lambert Dr on October 10, 2021, with the Division of Family Services (DFS) to check on the welfare of an infant after receiving information that she had possibly died.

Investigators determined that Toran have given birth to a baby girl at their home in April 2021 but never reported it to the state. Further evidence indicated that the baby had died in mid-September at the age of five months old. Police said the baby’s death was never reported, and she was buried in the couple’s backyard.

The investigation found the infant had been severely malnourished and died of medical issues associated with malnourishment, police said.

Toran was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Department of Correction custody on a $260,000 bail. Murphy was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $270,000 cash bail.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.