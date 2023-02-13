Expand / Collapse search
UFOs
Published

Defense Secretary Austin addresses recent shootdowns of unidentified objects: 'They are not a threat'

The U.S. has shot down three aircraft over North America in the past week in addition to the Chinese spy flight downed off South Carolina

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano
Lloyd Austin makes a statement about unidentified objects after four shot down over North America.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin addressed questions Monday about what exactly is happening in the skies over the United States following the shooting down of various objects over the weekend. 

"While authorities don't yet know what the objects are, they are not a threat, Austin said. 

"They do not present a military threat to anyone on the ground," he said. "They do however present a risk to civil aviation and potentially an intelligence collection threat."

Photos taken in Aynor, SC of the Chinese spy balloon shot down.

Photos taken in Aynor, SC of the Chinese spy balloon shot down. (Fox News)

The U.S. has shot down four objects over North America in the past week, with the first being a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. The second and third are believed to have been smaller balloons, which were shot down over Alaska and Canada, respectively. Sunday's is the fourth object shot down in about eight days.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.