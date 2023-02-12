Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

US military 'decommissions' unidentified flying object over Great Lakes region

The U.S. has shot down three aircraft over North America in the past week in addition to the Chinese spy flight shot down off South Carolina

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Americans should not allow our adversaries to invade our sovereignty: Rep. Nick Lalota Video

Americans should not allow our adversaries to invade our sovereignty: Rep. Nick Lalota

Rep. Nick Lalota, R-N.Y., discusses the latest shootdown of a third 'high-altitude object,' previous alleged spy flights, and the Biden administration's handling of these incursions.

The U.S. military on Sunday shot down another unidentified flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan.

Rep. Jack Bergman confirmed that the U.S. military has "decommissioned another "object" over Lake Huron. 

CHINA CLAIMS ‘UNIDENTIFIED OBJECT’ IN ITS AIRSPACE, PREPARED TO SHOOT IT DOWN

Late evening Moon over Lake Huron, Lake Huron, Michigan. 

Late evening Moon over Lake Huron, Lake Huron, Michigan.  (Getty Images)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted that the object has been "downed" by U.S. Airfoce and National Guard Pilots. 

"Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We're all interested in exactly what this object was and its purpose," Slotkin tweeted. "As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I'll continue to ask Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage." 

"We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters," she said. 

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Chad Fish via AP)

Slotkin noted earlier that more would be known in the coming days. 

"[F]or now, be assured that all our parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters," Slotkin tweeted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. has shot down three objects over North America in the past week, with the first being a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. The second and third are believed to have been smaller balloons, which were shot down over Alaska and Canada, respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 