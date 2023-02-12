US military 'decommissions' unidentified flying object over Great Lakes region

The U.S. military on Sunday shot down another unidentified flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan.

Rep. Jack Bergman confirmed that the U.S. military has "decommissioned another "object" over Lake Huron.

CHINA CLAIMS ‘UNIDENTIFIED OBJECT’ IN ITS AIRSPACE, PREPARED TO SHOOT IT DOWN

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted that the object has been "downed" by U.S. Airfoce and National Guard Pilots.

"Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We're all interested in exactly what this object was and its purpose," Slotkin tweeted. "As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I'll continue to ask Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage."

"We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters," she said.

Slotkin noted earlier that more would be known in the coming days.

The U.S. has shot down three objects over North America in the past week, with the first being a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. The second and third are believed to have been smaller balloons, which were shot down over Alaska and Canada, respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.