Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket investigated

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says it's assisting the Iowa Lottery in reviewing a possible fraudulent claim of a $250,000 winning lottery ticket.

Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says an individual attempted to cash the ticket in Storm Lake on June 17. But the back of the ticket was covered with ink scribbles, making it difficult to read the signature and raising suspicions. The prize hasn't been paid.

The instant-scratch ticket is part of the "$250,000 Riches" game the lottery began selling in March. Players scratch off a film covering a column of numbers on the front of the ticket. If a number matches a separate scratched-off section, players can win up to $250,000.

Iowa Lottery officials require every winning ticket to be signed, legally purchased, possessed and presented.