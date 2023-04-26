Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Deer breaks through window of Michigan home, jumps on family's bed

Deputies arrived at a Michigan home to find a deer standing on a bed

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Minnesota deer barrels through local butcher shop, wrecking havoc Video

Minnesota deer barrels through local butcher shop, wrecking havoc

Security cameras captured a doe crashing through the front door of She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, Minnesota. 

It's going to take some "doe" and a few "bucks" to make window repairs to a family's home after an adventurous deer barreled through their Michigan home.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office in Michigan posted about the unusual incident, noting that this was not their usual breaking and entering suspect.

Police shared that at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24, a Monitor Township, Michigan family of five heard their front window smash. However, the loud crash was not from a human trespasser-- it was a deer who started dashing through the family's home.

Deer

Deer (The Bay County Sheriff's Office)

The family quickly enlisted the help of law enforcement and called 911. Law enforcement came and assisted the family in smoking the adventurous deer outside.

"After a call to 911, deputies responded to assist in apprehending the "suspect"." The Bay County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. "Deputy Austin Jobes was first on scene and was able to locate the suspect deer in a bedroom of the home."

YOUNG MOOSE RAIDS MOVIE THEATER TRASH FOR POPCORN AND A HAPPY MEAL: WATCH

Police snapped a picture of the deer perched atop on of the beds looking alert and staring directly into the camera. 

The Bay County Sheriff's Office

The Bay County Sheriff's Office (The Bay County Sheriff's Office)

JAGUAR STRUGGLES TO PLAY WITH CARDBOARD BOX

The deputies eventually were able to lure the deer out of the bedroom and while blocking off all other rooms, police shared. The deer zipped out their front door and went back into the wild.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured and the family, "opted to not press any charges," adding that this incident is, "proof that there is no "ordinary day" in law enforcement."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.