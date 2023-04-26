Deer breaks through window of Michigan home, jumps on family's bed

It's going to take some "doe" and a few "bucks" to make window repairs to a family's home after an adventurous deer barreled through their Michigan home.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office in Michigan posted about the unusual incident, noting that this was not their usual breaking and entering suspect.

Police shared that at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24, a Monitor Township, Michigan family of five heard their front window smash. However, the loud crash was not from a human trespasser-- it was a deer who started dashing through the family's home.

The family quickly enlisted the help of law enforcement and called 911. Law enforcement came and assisted the family in smoking the adventurous deer outside.

"After a call to 911, deputies responded to assist in apprehending the "suspect"." The Bay County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. "Deputy Austin Jobes was first on scene and was able to locate the suspect deer in a bedroom of the home."

YOUNG MOOSE RAIDS MOVIE THEATER TRASH FOR POPCORN AND A HAPPY MEAL: WATCH

Police snapped a picture of the deer perched atop on of the beds looking alert and staring directly into the camera.

JAGUAR STRUGGLES TO PLAY WITH CARDBOARD BOX

The deputies eventually were able to lure the deer out of the bedroom and while blocking off all other rooms, police shared. The deer zipped out their front door and went back into the wild.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured and the family, "opted to not press any charges," adding that this incident is, "proof that there is no "ordinary day" in law enforcement."