Young moose raids movie theater trash for popcorn and a Happy Meal: watch

A Kenai, Alaska, movie theater received an unexpected guest last week who was more interested in snacks than any of the blockbuster hits showing on the big screen, as seen on video.

A young moose moseyed its way into the Kenai Cinemas snack bar area at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Jasmmyne Palmer, an employee at the theater, captured the incident on video and posted the clip to social media.

ALASKA FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 500-POUND MOOSE TRAPPED INSIDE HOUSE BASEMENT

In the clip, the moose, which looks like it was rummaging through the garbage, lifts its head from the ground with a McDonald’s Happy Meal box stuck on its snout.

This was the second time within a month that a moose wandered into a building in the region, with the first incident involving another young moose that walked through an automatic door, into an Anchorage medical building.

Palmer can be heard on the video from the movie theater, laughing in astonishment.

ALASKA MOOSE CASUALLY STROLLS INTO HOSPITAL LOOBY: ‘NEVER A DULL MOMENT’

"Oh my gosh. What the heck," she said. "I can’t do nothing."

She then told the moose to go outside, adding, "That’s where you belong. You can’t watch a movie."

The manager of the store, Ricky Black, told the Anchorage Daily News that his first reaction when he heard the news was to laugh.

MOOSE CHARGES AT TOURIST WHO IGNORED WARNINGS

Once he got down there, he started shouting and after a few minutes, the moose left and wandered away with a Happy Meal box stuck to its snout and a hole in the back for it to breathe through.

Black also told the publication the front door to the theater was opened and the aroma of fresh popcorn probably attracted the moose.

MOOSE CHARGES AT TOURIST WHO IGNORED WARNINGS

"It definitely could smell that popcorn," he told the Anchorage Daily News. "It’s just a very common reaction for anybody or anything that comes into the theaters."