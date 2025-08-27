Expand / Collapse search
DEA makes mass arrests in New Hampshire fentanyl and meth bust tied to Sinaloa cartel

DEA seizes fentanyl and methamphetamine linked to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel in New Hampshire bust

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published | Updated
Federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration said Wednesday that 27 people were arrested in Franklin, New Hampshire, in a sweeping narcotics bust that seized fentanyl and methamphetamine tied to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.

Investigators said the supply chain traced back through Lawrence, Massachusetts, a city long identified as a fentanyl hub for New England.

TRUMP-SIGNED FENTANYL LAW WILL END ‘CAT AND MOUSE’ WITH TRAFFICKERS, STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL SAY

DEA officers detain suspects outside Franklin, New Hampshire home in fentanyl trafficking case.

DEA officers detain two suspects outside a Franklin, New Hampshire, residence during a fentanyl trafficking raid on Aug. 27, 2025. (@DEANEWENGLAND via X)

"Twenty seven people in Franklin, New Hampshire have just been arrested!" wrote the DEA's New England office on X. "Fentanyl and methamphetamine sourced from Lawrence, Massachusetts have been seized. The drugs are directly linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. The investigation continues."

Authorities said the takedown targeted cartel-backed networks fueling the region’s fentanyl crisis. Photos released by DEA New England showed suspects in handcuffs outside a home and bundles of seized cash.

DEA, FBI SEIZE $10 MILLION IN CRYPTOCURRENCY 'DIRECTLY LINKED TO THE SINALOA CARTEL'

Bundles of seized cash from New Hampshire fentanyl and meth bust tied to Sinaloa Cartel.

Investigators display cash seized during a DEA raid in Franklin, N.H., targeting cartel-linked fentanyl distribution on Aug. 27, 2025. (@DEANEWENGLAND via X)

The Sinaloa cartel has long dominated the fentanyl trade into the U.S., according to federal officials, and Lawrence has repeatedly been flagged as a key distribution point. Fentanyl remains the nation’s leading cause of overdose deaths, with more than 70,000 fatalities a year, CDC data show.

DEA officials stressed that the Franklin investigation is ongoing, with more arrests possible.

The DEA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
