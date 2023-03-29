Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Dallas Zoo welcomes birth of healthy 131-pound baby giraffe

Zoo plans to announce name of baby giraffe once one is picked

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Dallas Zoo welcomes baby giraffe Video

Dallas Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

A 131-pound baby giraffe was born at the Dallas Zoo on March 19. (Dallas Zoo)

The Dallas, Texas, zoo welcomed a baby giraffe earlier this month, though the female calf still remains nameless.

"We're thrilled to share that our giraffe herd has grown by one," the Dallas Zoo posted on Facebook. "Mom Chrystal and dad Tebogo welcomed a healthy, 131-pound baby girl on Sunday, March 19."

A 131-pound giraffe was born at the Dallas Zoo on March 19.

A 131-pound giraffe was born at the Dallas Zoo on March 19. (Dallas Zoo)

In a press release, the zoo said Chrystal gave birth to a healthy female calf after a relatively short labor that morning.

WISCONSIN ZOO MOURNS UNEXPECTED LOSS OF 17-YEAR-OLD GIRAFFE

Chrystal was described as "an expert mom" who remained calm during the labor.

Shortly after being born, the baby giraffe was up and moving around.

Mother giraffe, Chrystal, stands with her newborn calf at the Dallas Zoo.

Mother giraffe, Chrystal, stands with her newborn calf at the Dallas Zoo. (Dallas Zoo)

"Most of the giraffe herd, including dad Tebogo and half-sister Nea, were seen observing the new calf from a distance right after she was born," the release read. "And the new baby was already showing interest in her older half-sibling towards the end of her first day!"

Crews at the zoo are conducting maintenance work on the giraffe habitat, but that just gives the mother and baby a little more time to bond behind the scenes, the release noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The zoo will make an announcement as soon as a name is chosen.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.