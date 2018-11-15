Cyclist biking across US to raise money for childhood cancer dies in accident

Authorities say a man making a cross-country trip on a recumbent bicycle to raise money for children with cancer was struck and killed on a Mississippi highway.

James Dobson, of Lebanon, Maine, started in New Hampshire on Oct. 1 for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. His goal was to ride 60 miles daily, to San Diego. It was his 44th day on the road, according to the Hattiesburg American.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the 32-year-old Dobson was on Highway 98 west of Hattiesburg on Tuesday afternoon when he was struck from behind by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is under investigation. The driver of the car said he was unable to avoid hitting Dobson.

Keith Loud, the hospital’s physician in chief, said in a statement he was moved not only by Dobson’s dedication but the courage it took to ride across the country in an effort to give back.

