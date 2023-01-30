Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Cougar studied by CA biologists found dead likely due to vehicle collision

At least 34 mountain lions were killed in California since 2002 as a result of being hit by a car

Associated Press
A Southern California mountain lion studied by the National Park Service was killed after a likely vehicle strike earlier this month on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, officials said.

The radio-collared cougar known as P-81 was found dead along the route near Point Mugu on Jan. 22, the park service said on Twitter.

A necropsy will confirm the 4-year-old male died as a result of being hit by a car.

MOUNTAIN LION BARGES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME, DRAGS DOG OUTSIDE: VIDEO

A radio-collared cougar known as P-81 was found dead near Point Mugu, California, likely due to a car collision. (National Park Service via AP)

The park service says at least 34 mountain lions have been killed by vehicles since 2002 within its study area, which includes the Santa Monica Mountains, Simi Hills and Verdugo mountains.

Biologists are studying how the big cats live in habitat fragmented by urban sprawl, barriers that limit genetic diversity and with hazards ranging from poisons to roads and freeways.

P-81's death comes more than a month after the famous cougar P-22, who lived for years in a sprawling Los Angeles park, was euthanized after examinations revealed worsening health and injuries likely caused by a car.