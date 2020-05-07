Coronavirus in New Jersey: National Guard being called in to help long-term care facilities

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the National Guard to assist long-term care facilities in his state that have been struggling to keep pace with the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement comes as 513 long-term care facilities across New Jersey have been affected by the coronavirus, with a combined 24,639 cases and 4,505 deaths, statistics show.

“Over 120 soldiers will be in the first tranche of assistance and we are working with our long-term care centers to backfill the need they are not able to fill on their own,” Murphy said Thursday, according to NJ.com.

“We don’t take this step lightly,” Murphy added. “But we take it knowing that the crisis in our long-term care facilities requires us to take it.”

The soldiers, according to Murphy, will help staff at the facilities with non-medical tasks, such as cooking meals and administrative work.

There have been staffing shortages at the facilities because workers have been falling ill from the coronavirus, NJ.com reported.