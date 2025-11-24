Cops swarm Epstein records vault after ‘cover-up’ claims, online protest chatter light up the web: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI has deployed police officers to guard a records facility where materials from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation are stored, after online chatter raised concerns about possible demonstrations, Bloomberg News reported.

According to the Bloomberg report, bureau police normally based at FBI Headquarters in Washington were sent to the Central Records Complex in Winchester, Virginia, a sprawling 256,000-square-foot building that houses billions of pages of FBI documents.

The additional security followed remarks by Mark Epstein, the disgraced financier’s brother, who said in a NewsNation interview that FBI Director Kash Patel was overseeing a "cover-up" of the Epstein materials. He alleged, without evidence, that the files were being edited to remove the names of Republicans.

His comments were shared widely online, and some users on Reddit discussed staging protests outside the Winchester complex.

Bloomberg, citing two people familiar with internal FBI operations, said the bureau viewed those discussions as potentially threatening and responded by bolstering protection for staff and facilities. An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the Justice Department to release all unclassified materials within 30 days in a searchable, downloadable format.

President Donald Trump signed the measure into law on Wednesday.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" Trump wrote in a lengthy message on the Truth Social platform. "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage.

"At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget — The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him."

Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters Wednesday that she would comply with the law after it was signed.

Bloomberg previously reported that FBI agents from the New York and Washington field offices, along with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) staff and background-check specialists, spent months in Winchester combing through every Epstein-related document. They worked to determine which materials could legally be disclosed to the American public under FOIA’s nine exemptions.

That review concluded in May, and the results were forwarded to Bondi. The FBI and DOJ said on X that no additional releases were warranted.

The renewed scrutiny of the files comes as the House Oversight Committee last week published thousands of Epstein’s recovered emails.