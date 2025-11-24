Expand / Collapse search
Cops swarm Epstein records vault after ‘cover-up’ claims, online protest chatter light up the web: report

Mark Epstein's cover-up claims spark Reddit discussions about staging protests at Virginia records facility, report claims

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Legal panel discusses next steps in Epstein case Video

Legal panel discusses next steps in Epstein case

Shannon Bream hosts a legal panel on 'Fox News Sunday' to weigh in on Democrats’ 'defy illegal orders' video, the coming Epstein files release, the National Guard’s legality in blue cities, and Texas’ redistricting fight at the Supreme Court.

The FBI has deployed police officers to guard a records facility where materials from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation are stored, after online chatter raised concerns about possible demonstrations, Bloomberg News reported.

According to the Bloomberg report, bureau police normally based at FBI Headquarters in Washington were sent to the Central Records Complex in Winchester, Virginia, a sprawling 256,000-square-foot building that houses billions of pages of FBI documents.

The additional security followed remarks by Mark Epstein, the disgraced financier’s brother, who said in a NewsNation interview that FBI Director Kash Patel was overseeing a "cover-up" of the Epstein materials. He alleged, without evidence, that the files were being edited to remove the names of Republicans.

His comments were shared widely online, and some users on Reddit discussed staging protests outside the Winchester complex.

epstein

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA, on Sept. 8, 2004. (Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

PATEL SPARS WITH HOUSE DEMOCRATS ON ALLEGATIONS HE'S INVOLVED IN EPSTEIN 'COVER-UP': 'CATEGORICALLY FALSE'

Bloomberg, citing two people familiar with internal FBI operations, said the bureau viewed those discussions as potentially threatening and responded by bolstering protection for staff and facilities. An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the Justice Department to release all unclassified materials within 30 days in a searchable, downloadable format.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov.16, 2025. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP CALLS ON HOUSE REPUBLICANS TO VOTE TO RELEASE EPSTEIN FILES: 'WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE'

President Donald Trump signed the measure into law on Wednesday.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" Trump wrote in a lengthy message on the Truth Social platform. "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage. 

"At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget — The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him."

Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters Wednesday that she would comply with the law after it was signed.

WATCH: Blame game takes place in Congress over Epstein files 

Blame game takes place in Congress over Epstein files Video

Bloomberg previously reported that FBI agents from the New York and Washington field offices, along with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) staff and background-check specialists, spent months in Winchester combing through every Epstein-related document. They worked to determine which materials could legally be disclosed to the American public under FOIA’s nine exemptions.

That review concluded in May, and the results were forwarded to Bondi. The FBI and DOJ said on X that no additional releases were warranted.

The renewed scrutiny of the files comes as the House Oversight Committee last week published thousands of Epstein’s recovered emails.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
