Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Trump calls on House Republicans to vote to release Epstein files: 'We have nothing to hide'

President calls controversy a 'Democrat hoax perpetrated by radical left lunatics' in Truth Social post

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Trump urges DOJ to launch probe into Democrats' alleged Epstein ties Video

Trump urges DOJ to launch probe into Democrats' alleged Epstein ties

Fox News' Alexandria Hoff joins 'America Reports' with news of President Donald Trump calling upon the DOJ to probe Democrats’ alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump is calling on House Republicans to vote to release files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, insisting he has "nothing to hide" and accusing Democrats of using the case as a distraction from GOP accomplishments.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump urged House Republicans to vote in favor of releasing the documents, describing the controversy as a "Democrat hoax perpetrated by radical left lunatics."

"As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown,'" Trump wrote.

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS DEMS' 'BAD-FAITH' EPSTEIN DOC RELEASE AS DEMAND FOR FILES INTENSIFIES

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 16, 2025. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump pointed to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) previous release of thousands of pages of Epstein-related documents. 

He also noted that the agency is investigating possible ties between Epstein and "Democrat operatives" including former President Bill Clinton, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

"The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!" Trump said.

He added, "All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, ‘Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!"

EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS RAISE NEW QUESTIONS ABOUT TRUMP CONDUCT AS HE DENOUNCES DEMOCRATS

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are pictured here. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Trump also argued that if the Democrats "had anything," it would have surfaced prior to last year's presidential election.

"Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory," Trump said. "Some ‘members’ of the Republican Party are being ‘used,’ and we can’t let that happen. Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein ‘TRAP,’ which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

AG BONDI ANNOUNCES DOJ INVESTIGATION INTO BILL CLINTON, OTHER DEMOCRATS OVER ALLEGED EPSTEIN TIES

Former President Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2023 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 18, 2023, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative)

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday the DOJ would probe prominent Democrats after new emails revealed ties to Epstein.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In an X post Friday afternoon, Bondi said Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, would take the lead on the investigation.

"Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country," Bondi wrote in the post. "As with all matters, the Department will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House, Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman and Larry Summers for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue