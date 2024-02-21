Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Coors Light semi-truck crashes into Popeyes restaurant in New York City

The Coors Light tractor trailer first crashed into a white Subaru before crashing into the Popeye's restaurant

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Coors Light semi-truck slammed into a Popeye's Louisiana fast-food restaurant in Brooklyn, New York City on Wednesday evening, police said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed with Fox News Digital that the crash happened at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the New York City borough.

Police said that a preliminary report revealed that the Coors Light driver, a 60-year-old male, crashed into a 21-year-old male who was driving a white Subaru.

After the initial crash, the 18-wheel tractor trailer collided with the side of the fried-chicken hot spot.

Popeyes store

The tractor trailer crashed into the Popeye's restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. (Getty)

Video footage from the scene showed a large NYPD and New York Fire Department presence at the fast food restaurant.

The NYPD said that the truck driver complained of a head injury and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The 21-year-old Subaru driver complained of a hand injury, but refused treatment.

friends toasting beer

Friends toasting with beer glasses in the microbrewery. Close up of pint glasses and hands, unrecognizable people. Copper vat in the background. (iStock)

Police said that a 22-year-old female was also injured in the incident, but also refused treatment.

Authorities said that no arrests were made and an investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

Police did not release the identities of the involved parties. 

