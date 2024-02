Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A severed human leg found over the weekend in the Bronx is reportedly suspected to be the partial remains of a man dragged for miles by the subway.

Authorities made the grisly discovery on Saturday when Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) workers found a man's left leg on the tracks at around 1:30 p.m. The human remains were in the path of the northbound 4 train between the 167 Street and 170 Street stations, the New York Police Department said.

Police were called to the scene. "Upon arrival, officers observed a human leg along the roadbed. The leg was removed, and the investigation remains ongoing," an NYPD spokesman told Fox News Digital.

According to the New York Post, investigators believe the leg was separated from a man hit by a train miles away and days earlier.

‘MANIAC’ WHO BRUTALLY MURDERED SEX WORKER WITH IRON IN NYC HOTEL ARRESTED IN ARIZONA: POLICE

A man's body was found Monday, Feb. 12 after either falling or jumping on the tracks, police sources told the paper. The body was reportedly missing its left leg.

The incomplete remains were found at the Spring Street station in Lower Manhattan, at least 9 miles away from where the human leg was discovered, the Post reported.

Police do not suspect a crime in the man's death, the report said.

MIGRANTS HURL BOTTLES, BACKPACKS AT NYPD DURING SHELTER FRACAS

The working theory, according to the Post, is that a train could have dragged the leg for miles of track up to the 167th Street stop in the Bronx, where MTA workers found it while plowing snow away from the tracks.

The leg was removed from the scene and transported to the medical examiner's office for testing. Police sources told the Post they suspect DNA and blood tests will reveal the limb is a match for the human remains found on Feb. 12, although that is not yet confirmed.

The NYPD did not respond to a follow-up request for comment. Law enforcement personnel typically do not make statements about ongoing investigations.

AMAZON DRIVER CHARGED AFTER FENDING OFF DRUNK, LEWD MIGRANT'S ALLEGED ATTACK: POLICE

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man found dead on Feb. 12, the Post reported.

Data from the MTA shows a concerning rise in the number of train collisions with people in New York City, FOX 5 New York reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2022, there were 324 incidents in which 88 people were killed. Police made nearly 1,000 arrests of subway surfers that year, according to the MTA.

Most incidents of people being struck by trains involve mentally ill individuals or people who attempt suicide, the MTA said.