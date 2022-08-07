Conservatives accuse trans activist of illegally sending hormone ‘drugs to children,' citing social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A prominent transgender activist has come under fire for a social media post detailing a plan to send hormone therapy prescriptions to people living in states working to criminalize such drugs.

"Wow @EliErlick is sending drugs to children across the country without prescriptions, parental consent, or any legal authority whatsoever. This is a crime on several different levels," the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh tweeted on Saturday.

The tweet came in response to a screenshot of an Instagram post from activist Eli Erlick detailing that there are "over 20 states trying to criminalize hormone therapy, particularly for trans youth."

"So, my friends and I had an idea: sending out our extra prescriptions around the country. If you need hormones, I’m working with a distribution network to get you access," the post continued, according to the screenshot that was originally posted by the popular "Libs of TikTok" Twitter account on Friday.

States such as Florida have advised against administering hormone therapy to youths. The Sunshine State's Board of Medicine is currently working to ban such treatments for children under 18.

Erlick’s original Instagram post is now deleted, due to the "extreme harassment from Libs of Tiktok and Matt Walsh's fans," the activist told Fox News Digital.

"I have been harassed, doxxed, and lied about after they made those posts. The sentiment stands: all trans people should have access to gender-affirming care," Erlick, who self-describes as "extremely queer & incredibly trans" and is the founder of the Trans Student Educational Resources group, told Fox News Digital.

Walsh also tweeted a YouTube link posted in March 2021 from Erlick’s page, where the activist recounted having "ordered a double dose of hormes and testosterone blockers" to give them to "best friends, my closest lovers and my worst enemies" over the last "several years."

The Libs of TikTok account said it alerted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to the social media post and included the FBI’s official Twitter account in a couple of its tweets on the matter.

"THREAD: I just busted an international illegal drug operation. Will @FBI @DEAHQ do anything?" the Libs of TikTok account asked. It is illegal under federal law to use or possess someone else’s prescription drugs.

The DEA told Fox News Digital that it does "not confirm or otherwise comment on ongoing investigations." The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Conservatives on social media have lambasted Erlick’s plan to allegedly distribute the prescriptions, slamming it as "illegal" and calling on authorities to investigate the matter.

Erlick, in an Instagram story, thanked Matt Walsh and Libs of TikTok for the "free advertisement" for the services amid the controversy.

Erlick posted additional tweets from Matt Walsh in a follow-up Instagram story reviewed by Fox News Digital on Sunday morning. "Look, @mattwalshblog, I know you have a thing for trans women but you already have my attention. I’m still not interested in you, sorry," the activist wrote.

Walsh told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Erlick "has confessed to a plan to distribute controlled substances through the mail and across state lines, including to minors."

"This breaks so many laws that it's difficult to keep count. Erlick may harbor delusions of being above the law as a member of a protected class, but I believe that the law should be enforced equally -- especially where the safety of children is concerned. I will do everything in my power to make sure that this confessed drug peddler is brought to justice," he said.

Amid the controversy, previous allegations of rape against Erlick have also surfaced.

"It seems that @EliErlick, along with being a confessed drug trafficker, has also been accused of violent sexual assault by several people including minors. Have police ever looked into this? How many alleged crimes does this person need to commit before law enforcement acts?" Walsh posted in another tweet over the weekend.

He linked to a Reduxx article published on Saturday reporting that "​​several" "trans-identified teenage girls" have accused Erlick of rape and sexual abuse, citing blog and social media posts from accusers and screenshots of messages between one accuser and Erlick.

Erlick told Fox News Digital that the "allegations were recanted years ago."

"The individual that accused me (Danie) was my academic mentor and assaulted me when I was a teenager. They additionally accused eight other individuals of rape or abuse around that time. They made the allegations after I contacted Title IX to keep them off campus after they graduated in retaliation," Erlick said in an email on Sunday to Fox News. The activist also claimed to have an audio recording "of them recanting their accusations."

The Reduxx article reported that Danie Yun Diamond "reportedly committed suicide at the beginning of 2019, less than three years after going public with the allegations of abuse against Erlick." Erlick charged that Reduxx is "notorious for publishing false hit pieces on trans people," and told Fox News Digital that "Danie is still alive and the claim that they committed suicide is simply false, as are their allegations."

Erlick claimed not to know "the other two individuals who have deleted accusations about me on Twitter."