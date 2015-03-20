Connecticut paramedic gets prison sentence for sex assault of unconscious woman in ambulance

A former paramedic who sexually assaulted an unconscious woman in an ambulance in Connecticut has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.

Fifty-two-year-old Mark Powell of North Haven was sentenced Wednesday in New Haven Superior Court. He agreed to the prison time and lifetime sex offender registration when he pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault in April.

The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/1rb9h4L ) the victim said in court that Powell was a "monster" who sexually pleased himself at her expense.

Prosecutors say Powell and another paramedic responded to a Hamden party early Christmas morning in 2011 to treat an unconscious and intoxicated 22-year-old woman who fell and hit her head while dancing.

The woman said she woke up in the ambulance and Powell was touching her in a sexual way.

