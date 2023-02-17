Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Published

Connecticut officials report soot-like matter falling from sky

The matter was found on parked cars across CT

Associated Press
Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports Friday of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was unclear what exactly was falling from the sky or why, but it had not led to unhealthy air quality.

In a statement, the department said monitors "have not been able to determine any singular source, such as a forest fire, power plant, or transportation-related emissions, that would cause this."

Environmental officials in Connecticut are tracking a soot-like substance reportedly falling from the sky.

Environmental officials in Connecticut are tracking a soot-like substance reportedly falling from the sky. (Fox News)

Officials said there had been reports of moderate amounts of fine particles in the air from air-quality monitors in the Northeast from Washington, D.C., through New Jersey, western New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The department said a cold front and rain Friday afternoon were expected to reduce those levels back into the "good" range.

The department said that air flow at 1,500 feet was following the Interstate 95 corridor northeast into New England.