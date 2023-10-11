Connecticut 15-year-old student-athlete dies after football practice

A Connecticut high school student and football player has tragically passed away following a practice on Tuesday afternoon, school officials said.

In a press release, Windsor High School Superintendent Dr. Terrell Hill confirm the sudden death of Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera, a 15-year-old student.

"I am deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our beloved Windsor High School students, Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera," Dr. Hill wrote in a press release. "During this challenging time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who are grappling with this unthinkable loss."

FOX 61 said that Windsor Mayor Donald Trinks said that Rivera was "running light drills when he suddenly collapsed." Coaching staff immediately began administering CPR and the 15-year-old was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

Despite efforts, the young student-athlete was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"He collapsed and the staff on hand, the coaches gave him immediate CPR," Trinks told the Hartford Courant. "The ambulance got there and brought him to Connecticut Children’s, where unfortunately, he passed.

"A 15-year-old kid, playing a sport he loved … you can’t rationalize it in any way."

Windsor High School encouraged students and parents alike to seek professional assistance with resources from the school district.

"Counselors will be available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss," Dr. Hill said. "We encourage parents and students to access these resources as needed."

The cause of Rivera’s death remained unknown as of Wednesday night.

In a vigil on Tuesday evening, teammates gathered to remember the "great, genuine guy."

"He was a great dude, uplifting dude. Every time you see him he has just smiles on his face. He loved to be around and just loved the community. He was a great, genuine guy," teammate Chase Royal told WFSB.

Windsor High School did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.