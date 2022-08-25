Columbus teachers, school board reach tentative deal to end strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association came to a tentative deal early Thursday after a three-day strike by teachers.

"Tonight, we are happy to report that we have reached a conceptual agreement with CEA leaders, and our children will return to in-person instruction on Monday," Jennifer Adair, Columbus City Schools Board of Education president, said in a statement. "While the details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the Board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of the CEA members, and strengthening our learning environments."

CEA reported having reached a conceptual agreement at 2:38 a.m. Thursday. The union called for teachers not to report to picket sites as a result.

"I commend Columbus teachers and the District for putting our children first and doing what was necessary to get kids back in the classroom. This has always been about what was best for our students," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

OHIO PARENTS REACT TO COLUMBUS TEACHER STRIKE: 'THIS IS JUST NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR US'

Teachers began striking Monday morning after more than 94% of CEA members rejected the school board's most recent proposal late Sunday evening. Students were forced to start the fall term online Wednesday as a result of the strike.

The Ohio Board of Education met Monday for an emergency meeting "to have a confidential discussion," according to a statement released by Adair.

The statement released by Adair Thursday specified students would remain online both Thursday and Friday to allow teachers time to prepare for an in-person return. Columbus City Schools are scheduled to go back in person entirely starting on Monday, Aug. 29.

COLUMBUS TEACHERS UNION STRIKES FOR SECOND DAY, PUSHING START OF FALL SEMESTER ONLINE

"While we all wish a strike could have been avoided, the end result will be a safe and healthy learning environment for our kids, and fair pay for teachers, nurses and all those essential to learning. I look forward to welcoming kids back to the classroom," Ginther said in his statement.

CEA members and school administrators had been meeting for the last five months, working toward an agreement that met the union's requests to attain "safe, properly maintained and full resourced schools in every neighborhood," CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes told WBNS. The last 22 meetings had failed in establishing any sort of agreement to meet requests for smaller class sizes and building safety demands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No details regarding the contract have been released. This past week's strikes were the first by Ohio's largest teachers union since 1975. The union represents over 4,000 school teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees.