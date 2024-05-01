Columbia University: 'No choice' but to call NYPD, building occupation believed to be led by outside agitators

Columbia University says it "regrets" having to call in the New York Police Department to clear out anti-Israel protesters Tuesday night, but they were left with "no choice."

University administrators released a statement saying it was their belief that non-student agitators led the push to break into and occupy Hamilton Hall. The university then called on the NYPD to take action.

"We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions. After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice," administrators said in a statement. "Columbia public safety personnel were forced out of the building, and a member of our facilities team was threatened. We will not risk the safety of our community or the potential for further escalation."

"The leadership team, including the Board of Trustees, met throughout the night and into the early morning, consulting with security experts and law enforcement to determine the best plan to protect our students and the entire Columbia community. We made the decision, early in the morning, that this was a law enforcement matter, and that the NYPD were best positioned to determine and execute an appropriate response," the statement added.

The university added that they believe the group that broke into the building was "led by individuals who are not affiliated with the University."

Administrators lamented the breakdown of communications between the school and protesters. Columbia officials had held a dialogue with protesters last week, which ended in an impasse.

"The decision to reach out to the NYPD was in response to the actions of the protesters, not the cause they are championing. We have made it clear that the life of campus cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules and the law," the school said.

"Early Tuesday, protesters chose to escalate to an alarming and untenable situation – including by vandalizing property, breaking doors and windows, blockading entrances, and forcing our facilities and public safety workers out – and we are responding appropriately as we have long made clear we would. The safety of our community, especially our students, remains our top priority," the statement said.

The protests at Columbia are just one example of anti-Israel demonstrations taking place at campuses across the country. Police were also called in to disband an encampment at the University of California at Los Angeles late Tuesday.