California university reveals 'true cost' of anti-Israel mob that took over academic buildings

A university in California issued a strongly worded statement Sunday after days of unrest on the campus resulted in anti-Israel agitators taking over two academic buildings, saying the cost of these illegal activities would be "in the millions."

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, or simply Cal Poly Humboldt, condemned the "lawless behavior" of the agitators and said the current rebellion "has nothing to do with free speech or freedom of inquiry."

"It is lawless behavior that has harmed the vast majority of our students whose education has been interrupted, damaged the reputation of our school, and drained resources from the accomplishment of our core educational purpose," said the university located in Arcata. As a result, the school added, it will be forced to shell out "millions" to repair the facilities. But, the true cost could be even worse.

"That includes damage done by theft, vandalism and graffiti, and the supplies and personnel needed to repair that, in addition to the loss of revenue from disruption to university operations," the university said. "But the true cost has been the disruption of the education of our students who came here to learn and get a college degree."

TRUMP SAYS 4 WORDS ABOUT ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES AS ARRESTS SKYROCKET

The university said its issue was not with the protest itself, but with the "ongoing unlawful occupation of campus buildings by students and non-students" and other "criminal acts" that include "vandalism, theft, destruction of state property and intimidation of University employees."

These actions have created "safety hazards for those who have barricaded themselves inside, blocking exits to the building," the university said.

The university said students who took over Siemens Hall – one of two that have been branded "Intifada Hall" by the protesters – were repeatedly asked to relocate their demonstration outside but refused.

VIRGINIA TECH POLICE PHYSICALLY CARRY AWAY ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS AMID EFFORT TO RESTORE PEACE ON CAMPUS

It subsequently called the police and said the decision resulted in a "confrontation," according to the statement.

"Individuals inside Siemens Hall were repeatedly asked to move their demonstration outside into the University Quad, which is in the heart of campus directly in front of the building. When they refused, they were warned multiple times to leave the building or face arrest for trespassing. When police attempted to enforce the order to disperse, individuals resisted arrest, which ended in a confrontation. When it was clear the situation was escalating, police withdrew for the safety of those inside the building and law enforcement officers," it said Sunday.

The university added that its goal "has always been to bring a peaceful end to the occupation, and we continue to talk to anyone willing to have productive and respectful dialogue."

"Since the beginning, the university's concern has not been the protest itself," it clarified. "We have a long history of activism and civic engagement on this campus, and we unequivocally support the rights of students and others to assemble peacefully, to protest, and to have their voices heard."

Cal Poly Humboldt announced on Saturday that it would be closing its campus, starting Monday, for the remainder of the semester as anti-Israel protesters continue their occupation of Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY, ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS FAIL TO REACH DEAL, PRESIDENT ASKS CAMP TO 'VOLUNTARILY DISPERSE'

In a message posted Saturday, the university said a "hard closure" was being enforced, and that individuals would be prohibited from entering or being on campus without permission.

"Students who live on campus in residence halls are presumed to have permission to remain in the limited area of the hall they live in and dining facilities," the university wrote. "Until further updates, student residents do not have permission to be in other parts of campus."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The university said on Sunday that those who are occupying the academic buildings or "illegally camping around those facilities" should leave the campus peacefully as soon as possible. "Leaving voluntarily will be considered as a possible mitigating factor in [the] university's conduct processes and may reduce the severity of sanctions imposed. This does not, however, eliminate responsibility for any potential conduct or criminal charges," it said.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.