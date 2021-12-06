Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Colorado Walmart shoplifting suspected allegedly deployed bear spray, 5 people treated

Employees were treated at the scene

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Colorado shoplifting suspect who police say deployed bear spray Sunday when confronted by employees at a Greeley Walmart has been arrested.

Vince Joe Pacheco, 29, is set to face third-degree assault on an at-risk elder, aggravated robbery and other charges, KDVR.com reported. 

Vince Joe Pacheco is accused of deploying bear spray during a shoplifting attempt at a Colorado Walmart.

Vince Joe Pacheco is accused of deploying bear spray during a shoplifting attempt at a Colorado Walmart. (Weld County Sheriff)

Greeley police described a chaotic scene at the Walmart. Pacheco was confronted by store associates after allegedly shoplifting and deployed the bear spray, hitting three of them, police said. They tried to subdue the suspect and, at one point, Pacheco hit a 70-year-old employee with the bear spray can, police said.

FILE: Black Friday shoppers walk out of Walmart with a full shopping cart on November 26, 2021 in Westminster, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

FILE: Black Friday shoppers walk out of Walmart with a full shopping cart on November 26, 2021 in Westminster, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (Getty)

Police responded to the scene on reports of a possible man with a gun at the store, and later determined that there was no gun. The report said employees were treated at the scene. 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greeley police responded to the scene and later arrested the suspect.

Greeley police responded to the scene and later arrested the suspect. (Greeley Police)

Police told the Denver Channel that Pacheco fled the scene to a nearby store to try and wash his face, and he eventually surrendered. The incident occurred at about 1:35 p.m. and he eventually surrendered at about 9 p.m.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money