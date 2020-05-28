Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Colorado suspect claimed he was making ‘healthy meth substance’ with acai berries, report says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Colorado man arrested this week in connection to running a meth lab in his garage reportedly told police that he was making a “healthy meth substance” since it contained acai berries.

Craig William Rogers, of Longmont, is now facing numerous charges, including unlawful distribution, manufacturing and dispensing of a controlled substance, according to the Colorado Daily.

Craig William Rogers is facing charges in connection to a meth lab he is accused of operating out of his garage. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

The newspaper, citing an affidavit, reported that police discovered the alleged operation Tuesday after acting on a tip – and once they tracked down the 49-year-old, he claimed his brand of the drug was a “healthy meth substance.”

“No amount of meth is safe, whether it has a berry in it or not,” Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur told the Colorado Daily. “It’s a highly addictive, life-destroying drug.”

Satur also said investigators found a “berry-like substance” inside the lab.

Court records viewed by the newspaper show that Rogers was released Wednesday on a $15,000 bond.

He is set to make his first court appearance tomorrow.