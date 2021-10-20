Colorado school district investigates after parents say teachers taped masks to students' faces

A Colorado school district is investigating allegations that teachers taped masks to students’ faces at one of its schools.

The school district in Colorado Springs opened its investigation after a photo of a student at Chinook Trail Middle School with a mask taped to her face circulated on social media over the weekend.

According to KKTV, a local CBS affiliate, multiple parents confirmed the allegation of students having their masks taped to their faces by staff members.

The mother of the student in the photo, who wanted to be referred to only as Stephanie M., told local FOX21 News that her sixth-grade daughter was only given one warning before her mask was taped, and that the practice has been going on for weeks.

"It’s developing some sort of mentality in our children," she said. "Your face is you, that is how people know you. They are just doubling down on hiding you and not letting you breathe. It’s conformity to the extreme."

"She said the teachers were wearing the masking tape around their wrists like bracelets and whenever someone’s mask would fall down, they would tape them," Tori Skeldum, another parent at the school, told FOX21. "It’s sad that our world is coming to this and teachers would think it is OK."

Academy School District 20 said it is interviewing more than 100 students and staff members to determine what happened.

"Late Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, a student from Chinook Trail Middle School alleged teachers were taping face masks to students faces," the district said in a statement, KKTV reported. "Over the weekend community members posted additional allegations across several social media platforms. The school and Academy District 20 are now conducting an internal investigation. We are interviewing more than 100 students and staff members to better understand this situation.

"Currently we do not have concrete findings. As we know more, we will keep our community apprized," it added. "Thank you for your patience and support as we take the appropriate steps to address these serious allegations."

In the meantime, Stephanie said she’s put her daughter in virtual learning and is seeking advice from an attorney. She said she has declined the school principal's invitation for a meeting.