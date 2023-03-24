Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Coast Guard suspends search for California 7-year-old whose mother was found dead

CA woman told her mother she was at the beach, suggesting nothing was unusual

Associated Press
close
The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday suspended the search for a 7-year-old boy whose mother was found dead in the water off Monterey County.

The search at unincorporated Moss Landing, about a 2 1/2-hour drive south from San Francisco, began at around 8 p.m. Wednesday after a passerby found a 3-year-old boy alone on the beach, the Coast Guard said.

The boy said that his mother and brother were missing, authorities said.

The woman was found in the water near the Moss Landing Harbor and pronounced dead at a hospital. Her family identified her as Florencia Ramirez, 27, of Salinas and the missing boy as Edgar Espinoza, KION-TV reported.

The Coast Guard suspended the search for a missing 7-year-old boy whose mother was found dead in the water.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the mother's death and the boy's disappearance.

Florencia’s mother told KION-TV that her daughter had called to say she was at the beach with her children and nothing seemed unusual at the time.

The air and sea search by the Coast Guard and other agencies spanned 11 1/2 hours and covered more than 6 square miles without finding the boy, the Coast Guard said.