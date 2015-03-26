Coast Guard: 2 Gulf cleanup workers die; no apparent direct connection to oil spill
WASHINGTON – WASHINGTON (AP) — Coast Guard Adm. Thad Allen says two contract workers helping with the Gulf of Mexico oil spill cleanup have died. Neither death appears to have a direct connection to the spill.
Allen said Wednesday in Washington that one man was killed by what investigators later called a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Allen said the other worker's death involved swimming. He would not provide more details.