Last Update November 20, 2014

Coast Guard: 2 Gulf cleanup workers die; no apparent direct connection to oil spill

By | Associated Press

WASHINGTON – WASHINGTON (AP) — Coast Guard Adm. Thad Allen says two contract workers helping with the Gulf of Mexico oil spill cleanup have died. Neither death appears to have a direct connection to the spill.

Allen said Wednesday in Washington that one man was killed by what investigators later called a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Allen said the other worker's death involved swimming. He would not provide more details.