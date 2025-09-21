Christian author Frank Turek describes being 25 feet away when Charlie Kirk was shot: 'Like a son to me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian author Frank Turek delivered an emotional tribute to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during his massive memorial service Sunday, recalling both the conservative activist’s final moments and his strong faith.

While speaking at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before tens of thousands of mourners and political leaders, Turek recounted being just 25 feet away when Kirk was fatally shot Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Erika Kirk "wanted me to share with you what happened after that shot rang out on Sept. 10," Turek told the crowd. "When that shot rang out, I took a step toward him, but his security team was on him immediately. … Charlie, being like a son to me, I ran toward the security team, and we ran to the SUV together."

Inside the vehicle, Turek described how team members scrambled to administer first aid, but said Kirk had died instantly. He also assured the crowd that the conservative activist experienced no pain in his final moments.

"I want you to know that we did everything we could to save Charlie," Turek said. "But Charlie was already gone. His face was looking at mine, but he wasn't looking at me. He was looking past me right into eternity. And if it's any comfort at all, I learned later that Charlie felt no pain. He died instantly."

About five years ago, Turek said Kirk asked him if he would mentor him on the evidence for Christianity.

"Now, it's going to be difficult to mentor someone smarter than you," Turek said. "However, the only thing that surpassed Charlie's intellect was his humility, and so the few things I knew that he didn't, he wanted me to share with him."

Turek told the audience that Charlie Kirk "right now is in heaven," but not because of his public achievements or political impact.

"Now, I want you to know that Charlie right now is in heaven," Turek said. "Not because he was a great husband and father, not because he saved millions of kids out of darkness on college campuses, not because he changed minds and chased votes to save the country, not because he sacrificed himself for his Savior. Charlie Kirk is in heaven because his Savior sacrificed himself for Charlie Kirk."

The author also praised Erika Kirk, who married Charlie Kirk in 2021 and is the mother of their two children, describing her as a "force of nature."

"Every morning Erika gets up, the devil shrieks, 'Oh no. She's awake again!'" Turek said. "And ladies and gentlemen, let's honor Jesus. Let's honor Charlie. Let's honor Erika so that when we wake up every morning, the devil shrieks, 'Oh, no! They're awake again. They're born again.'"