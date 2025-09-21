Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Christian author Frank Turek describes being 25 feet away when Charlie Kirk was shot: 'Like a son to me'

Christian author Frank Turek delivered an emotional tribute to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during his massive memorial service

Sophia Compton
Published
Crowd flashes posters in red, white and blue in moving tribute to Charlie Kirk Video

Crowd flashes posters in red, white and blue in moving tribute to Charlie Kirk

Attendees in Glendale, California, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, hold up posters in red, white and blue at State Farm Stadium in moving tribute to Charlie Kirk. (Credit: Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian author Frank Turek delivered an emotional tribute to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during his massive memorial service Sunday, recalling both the conservative activist’s final moments and his strong faith.

While speaking at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before tens of thousands of mourners and political leaders, Turek recounted being just 25 feet away when Kirk was fatally shot Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR ASSASSINATED TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER CHARLIE KIRK DRAWS TRUMP, MAJOR GOP FIGURES

Erika Kirk "wanted me to share with you what happened after that shot rang out on Sept. 10," Turek told the crowd. "When that shot rang out, I took a step toward him, but his security team was on him immediately. … Charlie, being like a son to me, I ran toward the security team, and we ran to the SUV together."

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Frank Turek speaks during a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2025. (Daniel Cole/Reuters)

Inside the vehicle, Turek described how team members scrambled to administer first aid, but said Kirk had died instantly. He also assured the crowd that the conservative activist experienced no pain in his final moments.

TRUMP TO HONOR CHARLIE KIRK AT ARIZONA MEMORIAL, TENS OF THOUSANDS OF YOUNG CONSERVATIVES EXPECTED TO ATTEND

"I want you to know that we did everything we could to save Charlie," Turek said. "But Charlie was already gone. His face was looking at mine, but he wasn't looking at me. He was looking past me right into eternity. And if it's any comfort at all, I learned later that Charlie felt no pain. He died instantly."

Charlie Kirk smiling next to his wife

Charlie Kirk, left, and his wife, Erika, during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

About five years ago, Turek said Kirk asked him if he would mentor him on the evidence for Christianity.

CHARLIE KIRK'S MEMORIAL: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE EVENT IN ARIZONA

"Now, it's going to be difficult to mentor someone smarter than you," Turek said. "However, the only thing that surpassed Charlie's intellect was his humility, and so the few things I knew that he didn't, he wanted me to share with him."

Turek told the audience that Charlie Kirk "right now is in heaven," but not because of his public achievements or political impact.

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Attendees hold up signs at the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

"Now, I want you to know that Charlie right now is in heaven," Turek said. "Not because he was a great husband and father, not because he saved millions of kids out of darkness on college campuses, not because he changed minds and chased votes to save the country, not because he sacrificed himself for his Savior. Charlie Kirk is in heaven because his Savior sacrificed himself for Charlie Kirk."

The author also praised Erika Kirk, who married Charlie Kirk in 2021 and is the mother of their two children, describing her as a "force of nature."

"Every morning Erika gets up, the devil shrieks, 'Oh no. She's awake again!'" Turek said. "And ladies and gentlemen, let's honor Jesus. Let's honor Charlie. Let's honor Erika so that when we wake up every morning, the devil shrieks, 'Oh, no! They're awake again. They're born again.'"

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
