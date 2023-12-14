Chipotle customers in Maryland caught on video throwing food, chairs at staff

Two women are wanted for assault in Maryland after throwing food and a chair at a worker inside a Chipotle restaurant, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident unfolded around 10 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Chipotle in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

The female suspects were seen on surveillance video inside the restaurant while conversing with an employee at the counter. The suspects then turned to walk away as the video cut to another angle showing the women speaking with a worker near the tables.

The worker appeared to be cleaning the restaurant ahead of closing time when one suspect threw her drink at the employee, according to surveillance video. The other woman then picked up a chair and threw it toward the worker. The first suspect was also seen picking up and flinging a chair at the worker.

Police did not provide additional details about the circumstances that led to the alleged second-degree assault at the Chipotle.

Officers described both suspects as Black females. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts and orange slippers, while the other was described as having long black hair and wearing a long white coat, leggings and brown boots.

Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects.