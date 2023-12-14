Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland

Chipotle customers in Maryland caught on video throwing food, chairs at staff

2 suspects entered Chipotle in Silver Spring, Maryland

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Chipotle customers throw food, chairs at staff in Maryland Video

Chipotle customers throw food, chairs at staff in Maryland

Two women are wanted in Maryland after throwing food and chairs at a Chipotle staff member last month, authorities said. (Credit: Montgomery County Police Department)

Two women are wanted for assault in Maryland after throwing food and a chair at a worker inside a Chipotle restaurant, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident unfolded around 10 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Chipotle in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

The female suspects were seen on surveillance video inside the restaurant while conversing with an employee at the counter. The suspects then turned to walk away as the video cut to another angle showing the women speaking with a worker near the tables.

The worker appeared to be cleaning the restaurant ahead of closing time when one suspect threw her drink at the employee, according to surveillance video. The other woman then picked up a chair and threw it toward the worker. The first suspect was also seen picking up and flinging a chair at the worker.

HOUSTIN ROBBERY SUSPECT DRESSED LIKE MICHAEL JACKSON SOUGHT FOR SUBWAY HEIST

suspect throwing chair at employee

One suspect is seen throwing a chair toward the worker. (Montgomery County Police Department)

Police did not provide additional details about the circumstances that led to the alleged second-degree assault at the Chipotle.

suspect throwing chair at employee

The other suspect was also seen picking up and throwing a chair toward the worker. (Montgomery County Police Department)

CHIK-FIL-A BANDITS STEAL HUNDREDS OF GALLONS OF COOKING OIL IN REPEAT HEISTS: REPORT

Officers described both suspects as Black females. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts and orange slippers, while the other was described as having long black hair and wearing a long white coat, leggings and brown boots. 

suspects of assault at Chipotle

The two female suspects were caught on surveillance camera inside the Chipotle. (Montgomery County Police Department)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects.