Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Chicago state Sen. Emil Jones III indicted on federal charges relating to red-light camera scandal

South Side Democrat allegedly asked for $5,000, a job for an unnamed associate

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago state senator was indicted Tuesday on federal charges that he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems.

Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, also was charged with lying to the FBI, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that Jones, a South Side Democrat, told an individual with an interest in the camera system operator SafeSpeed that he would protect it from legislation in the General Assembly in exchange for $5,000 and a job for an unnamed associate.

2 ILLINOIS SITES RENAMED UNDER NEW NATIONAL POLICY TO REMOVE DEROGATORY TERM TOWARDS NATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN

Prosecutors did not name the red-light camera company, but SafeSpeed issued a statement Tuesday indicating that a former associate was involved.

A Chicago state senator was indicted on federal charges that he asked for a bribe to oppose legislation concerning the red-light camera scandal.

A Chicago state senator was indicted on federal charges that he asked for a bribe to oppose legislation concerning the red-light camera scandal.

ILLINOIS DEMOCRAT FACING FEDERAL BRIBERY CHARGES TIED TO RED LIGHT CAMERAS

"As new developments in federal investigations come to light, SafeSpeed remains both shocked and saddened that one of its former colleagues was engaged in criminal conduct," the company said.

Neither SafeSpeed nor its current owners have been charged with any wrongdoing.

ILLINOIS' SAFE-T ACT ENDING CASH BAIL WILL ALSO FURTHER 'HANDCUFF' POLICE WITH NEW PROVISIONS: EXPERTS

Jones, the deputy majority leader in the Illinois Senate, has not responded to a request for comment left with his Chicago office. His father, former state Senate President Emil Jones Jr., issued a statement saying "the charges brought against my son, Emil Jones III, do not reflect the man he is. Everyone knows he is an honest, hardworking legislator."