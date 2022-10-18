Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago police warn of 3 kidnappings, robberies near Wrigley Field over 2 days

Several Chicago robbery suspects are accused of forcing victims into vehicles and robbing them on three occasions

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Three separate kidnapping and robbery incidents that occurred near Chicago's Wrigley Field between Saturday and Sunday have locals concerned.

In all three instances, suspects forced victims into waiting vehicles and drove them to secondary locations, where they robbed victims of their personal items before ordering them out of the vehicles, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said in a community alert released Monday.

All three incidents occurred after 12 a.m. CT on West Clark Street and West Addison Street.

"It's frustrating because you kind of bill this as a safe area, and it's not something you expect from especially this part of town," Lakeview resident Jacob Morsch told ABC7 Chicago about the recent incidents.

CHICAGO WEEKEND VIOLENCE SEES DOZENS SHOT, INCLUDING 13-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUND ON PARK BENCH

Chicago police are warning of three separate kidnapping and robbery incidents that occurred near Wrigley Field between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

Chicago police are warning of three separate kidnapping and robbery incidents that occurred near Wrigley Field between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. (Max Herman/NurPhoto)

One Lakeview business owner carries a gun "every day," according to the outlet.

"Chicago as a whole is a tourist city and when you hear stuff like this on the news, it definitely puts you on alert and makes you very vigilant," the business owner told ABC7.

CHICAGO CRIME FRUSTRATIONS MOUNT AGAINST STATE'S ATTORNEY KIM FOXX AS ‘MASS EXODUS’ CONTINUES: SOURCE

None of the victims were harmed in the Saturday and Sunday robberies, although in one instance, an offender pointed a firearm at a victim before ordering that person into a vehicle, according to CPD's community alert.

  • West Clark Street in Chicago
    Image 1 of 2

    Two incidents occurred on the 3400 and 3500 blocks of West Clark Street in Chicago. (Google Maps)

  • West Addison Street in Chicago
    Image 2 of 2

    One incident occurred near the Wrigleyville Taco Bell on West Addison Street. (Google Maps)

Authorities have described the suspects as one to three Black males between the ages of 25 and 32, at least one of whom has a dark-colored handgun. The suspects also wore dark-colored clothing.

Police are advising residents to be aware of the crimes and their surroundings; remain calm if confronted by a perpetrator; remember distinctive traits or appearances of assailants; and ask witnesses for their contact information. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact Area 3 detectives at (312)744-8263.

