Chicago ‘Playpen’ summer boating accidents lead to injuries, including severing woman’s feet

Boating accidents in Chicago’s "Playpen" in Lake Michigan this summer have led to serious injuries, including a woman who had her feet severed and another who lost her hand.

Lana Batochir, 34, was on a raft with several others when a power boat backed into them around 5 p.m. on Saturday near Oak Street Beach, FOX32 Chicago reported.

"Everything happened so fast," Batochir said on a GoFundMe page. "We were all under his boat within seconds. The boat’s propeller struck me, leaving me with unimaginable pain."

Batochir said she would have drowned if her husband hadn’t pulled her out of the water.

"I felt myself drifting down like an object, I knew I would die," she said.

Marine Unit Officer Art Patchnik told the station that both of Batochir’s feet were severed from the boat propeller. Another woman lost her hand over she was pulled under the boat, the report said.

The latest boating incident in Chicago’s "Playpen" happened Wednesday when two people fell off a boat into the water just before 7 p.m. near the Jardine Water filtration plant, according to the station.

Police said one person is in critical condition while the second person is still missing.

No further details were immediately available about the latest incident.