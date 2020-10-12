Chicago murders at highest in five years, with around 600 in 2020 so far

Chicago has seen a rise in murder cases, not just compared to the previous year but compared to the previous four years, according to figures released by the Chicago Police Department.

The CPD regularly posts statistics about crime in the city, both week to week and year to year. A look at recent stats shows that murder has risen in the city, doubling in the first week of October from the previous week with 15 murders, and the city is on track to hit around double the number of murders compared to 2019.

That trend extends beyond just the one-year comparison, though: 2020 has seen the most number of murders over the past five years, with 596 murders so far. A Chicago Tribune report from Oct. 9 puts that number at 605, with a 5 Chicago report adding another four from the weekend.

The next-most number of murders was 565 in 2016. That number decreased over the following years, until 2020.

Compared to other crimes, the sharp climb is an anomaly. Robbery and aggravated battery are up over the previous week, but year-to-year leaves the number either lower or around the same as in 2019.

This past weekend saw four dead and at least 41 wounded in weekend shootings, according to 5 Chicago.

As of Monday, no one had been arrested for the shootings.

The spike in murders is not totally unexpected. A recent Wall Street Journal article described a nationwide rise in crime – murder in particular.

Police, researchers, mayors and community leaders see a confluence of factors, specifically the lockdowns in various states.

Lockdowns and recession mean tensions are running high and streets have been emptied of eyes and ears on their communities. Some attribute the rise to an increase in gang violence.

The article lists Chicago along with Philadelphia, Detroit and Memphis as the worst-hit, accounting for more than one of every eight homicides.

Fox News reached out to the CPD for comment, with no response.