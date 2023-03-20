Chicago man faces murder charge after backing over police officer with his car

A man faces a charge of attempted murder after backing over a Chicago police officer with his car, police said Sunday.

Officers on Friday night saw a vehicle wanted in connection with an aggravated battery of an officer earlier in the month and attempted to pull over the vehicle, Chicago police said.

Tajze Mullins, 23, of Chicago put the car in reverse and ran over a 39-year-old officer who was approaching on foot, police said.

Another officer fired his weapon but no one was struck, police said.

Mullins fled and was arrested a short time later, police said. He faces one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and fleeing from a peace officer.

Mullins was expected to appear in bond court Sunday. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken leg, police said. The officer was listed in good condition. The officer's name hasn't been released.