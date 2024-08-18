Chicago businesses boarding up, bracing for protests ahead of Democratic National Convention

Several downtown Chicago businesses have been boarded up as concerns run high over protests and potential unrest as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicks off on Monday.

"We have experience with this, and the city doesn't have a great track record with protecting their businesses or their citizens' property. So we want to be preemptive and board up and in advance of the Democratic convention," Scott Shapiro, owner of Syd Jerome, told Fox News as he boarded up his business.

The convention will run from Monday through Thursday at the United Center and McCormick Place.

Authorities have set up fencing around the United Center as the streets are lined with trucks. There is already a heavy police presence as well.

"Since 2019, we've been looted or vandalized, four separate occasions. So, like I said, you know, we have a little experience with this, and we haven't gotten any reassurances from the city that they will be doing anything downtown specifically," Shaprio explained. "So we wanted to make sure we were safe. The store was safe, and our employees were safe."

More than half a dozen protests are expected throughout the convention this week, which is anticipated to draw around 50,000 attendees, including delegates, guests and 15,000 journalists, Fox 32 reported.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said approximately 150 Illinois National Guard members are on standby in Chicago in case protests get out of hand, according to the outlet.

"Within the past two weeks, everyone is getting a little nervous. So we've been doing basically pre-board-ups for the past two weeks. Now everyone is starting to board up, now that everyone is basically doing remote work next week," Vicki Fichter, owner of Chicago Board-Up Services, told Fox News.

Fichter said business owners are not all nervous, and are just doing this as more of a preventive measure.

"It's cheaper to board it up than to board it up and replace the glass later. So I believe that they're just being more preventive this time. They want that security," Fichter said.

Over 300 police officers from Illinois and Milwaukee were deputized by Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling on Saturday during a police training session ahead of the DNC.

Police said the additional officers are assisting with security, allowing the Chicago Police Department to focus on patrolling neighborhoods citywide.

"Ensuring our officers have everything they need to do their jobs safely and successfully is paramount. Superintendent Larry Snelling met with officers and recruits today to thank them for all they are doing to protect Chicago during the DNC and year-round," Chicago Police wrote in a post on X.

As of Sunday, the Chicago Tribune reported at least seven large demonstrations, on issues ranging from abortion rights to so-called economic injustices, have been sanctioned by city officials.

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters from around the country are expected to rally in Chicago during the DNC as well.

On Friday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said all protesters are welcome.

"They don’t have to be concerned about their First Amendment right," Johnson said. "I’m going to make sure that these individuals have everything that they need to make sure that their voices are heard."

However, in response, Snelling vowed that authorities would intervene if protests should spin out of control.

"We will not allow people to come here and destroy the city," Snelling said earlier this week, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Some of the high-profile speakers set to present at the convention include President Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton, who are all expected to endorse Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

