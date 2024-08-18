Anti-Israel protesters expected to gather in Chicago by the thousands during DNC

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters from across the country are expected to rally in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention this week as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, make their case for the White House.

As of Sunday, the Chicago Tribune reports at least seven large demonstrations on issues ranging from abortion rights to economic injustices have been sanctioned by city officials.

The largest of these demonstrations, however, are expected to come from anti-Israel groups that are demanding the U.S. cut off aid to Israel and end the war in Gaza.

Hatem Abudayyeh, chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, told the Washington Post that despite President Biden stepping aside, "we feel that their administration is responsible for this ongoing war and genocide."

"Our target is the Democratic Party and the leadership of the party and ‘Killer Kamala’ is one of them," Abudayyeh said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli American Council is planning to hold a rally on Wednesday in support of Israel.

Aya Shechter, chief programming officer, told the Chicago Tribune that their message is simple: "We stand with Israel." The group also aims to highlight those who are still being held hostage by Hamas.

With tens of thousands of people expected in various parts of the city during the course of the DNC, Mayor Brandon Johnson on Friday said that all protesters are welcome.

"They don’t have to be concerned about their First Amendment right," Johnson said. "I’m going to make sure that these individuals have everything that they need to make sure that their voices are heard."

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, however, vowed that authorities would intervene if protests should spin out of control.

"We will not allow people to come here and destroy the city," Snelling said earlier this week, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Other rallies are expected to occur throughout the week despite not having been provided with the necessary permits.