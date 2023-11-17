Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Chicago-bound Amtrak train derails in Michigan after striking vehicle

The MI vehicle was stuck on the tracks and was in the process of being removed when the train hit it, police say

Associated Press
Published
An Amtrak train heading to Chicago with 200 passengers derailed after striking an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Friday.

"The engineer and approximately 10 passengers received non-life threatening injuries and were treated by local ambulance services," the Berrien County sheriff's office said.

The train derailed but remained upright.

INVESTIGATION INTO CHICAGO TRAIN CRASH ONGOING AS SERVICE REMAINS SUSPENDED

Passengers were taken to New Buffalo High School where some were picked up by family and friends. Others continued their journey to Chicago on buses arranged by Amtrak.

CHICAGO COMMUTER TRAIN COLLIDES INTO SNOW REMOVAL EQUIPMENT, 38 INJURED, 3 CRITICALLY

The crash happened Thursday evening near New Buffalo in Michigan's southwestern corner, about 70 miles east of Chicago.

The vehicle was stuck on the tracks and was in the process of being removed when the train hit it, the sheriff's office said.

