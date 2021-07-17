Chemical leak at Six Flags water park in Texas affects dozens, HAZMAT team reponds

At least 34 people underwent decontamination with a hazmat team on Saturday following a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas, according to local authorities.

The affected individuals are "experiencing minor skin and/or inhalation irritation," according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials said the chemical leak was contained to one attraction at the park.

The Spring Fire Department confirmed that authorities were responding to the incident and urged the public to stay away from the park.

"Several Spring Fire Crews are at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Spring providing emergency care for dozens of people who have been affected by a chemical leak," the department said. "Please avoid the area."

Authorities are monitoring air and water conditions at the park and working to identify the chemicals that caused the issue. The leak’s cause was not immediately clear.

Fox News reached out to Six Flags but did not immediately hear back.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.